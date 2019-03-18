7,536 Shares in Cabot Corp (CBT) Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cabot by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Cabot by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBT stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. Cabot Corp has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $67.80.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.03). Cabot had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Corp will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 21st. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is 32.75%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.80.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

