70,100 Shares in Raytheon (RTN) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTN traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $179.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,231. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. Raytheon had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 10.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Raytheon will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.

In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $752,845.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total transaction of $643,693.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Profile

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

