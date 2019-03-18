70,100 Shares in Raytheon (RTN) Purchased by Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 70,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,750,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bremer Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.
NYSE RTN traded up $1.33 on Monday, reaching $179.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,231. The company has a market capitalization of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon has a fifty-two week low of $144.27 and a fifty-two week high of $229.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Several research analysts have commented on RTN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raytheon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon from $239.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Raytheon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Raytheon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.31.
In other Raytheon news, VP Frank R. Jimenez sold 4,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.89, for a total transaction of $752,845.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,797,309.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.86, for a total transaction of $643,693.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,237.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Raytheon Profile
Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.
