$7.46 Billion in Sales Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to report sales of $7.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.53 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted sales of $7.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $30.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.66 billion to $31.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $31.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.82 billion to $31.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on HPE. UBS Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

Shares of HPE stock traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $15.84. 11,323,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,478,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.09 and a one year high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, insider Philip Davis sold 13,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $209,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 14,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $211,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,702,360 shares of company stock valued at $27,895,760. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

