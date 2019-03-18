$7.01 Million in Sales Expected for Regulus Therapeutics Inc (RGLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) to report sales of $7.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Regulus Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.02 million. Regulus Therapeutics reported sales of $20,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 34,950%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Regulus Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $7.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.07 million to $7.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $5.09 million, with estimates ranging from $70,000.00 to $10.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regulus Therapeutics.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Regulus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wedbush set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Regulus Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.38.

In other Regulus Therapeutics news, Director Stelios Papadopoulos bought 116,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.97 per share, for a total transaction of $112,908.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758,672 shares in the company, valued at $735,911.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 396.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 595,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 475,512 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.82% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

RGLS opened at $1.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.26. Regulus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

About Regulus Therapeutics

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States and Europe. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

