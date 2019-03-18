691 Shares in GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) Acquired by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 691 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at $823,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 480,650 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,307,000 after buying an additional 15,350 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 117,260 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after buying an additional 31,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Shore Capital lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. GlaxoSmithKline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.99.

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.51. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $36.13 and a 12 month high of $42.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.76.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 160.39%. The business had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.597 per share. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 21st. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 74.68%.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

