63,389 Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) Purchased by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 635.7% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.0987 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%.

