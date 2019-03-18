6,260 Shares in Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW) Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLW. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth $5,792,000. Algert Global LLC increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 83.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 25.8% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 162,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,835,000 after buying an additional 33,340 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Clearwater Paper by 73.6% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 446,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after buying an additional 189,477 shares during the period. 87.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLW opened at $22.20 on Monday. Clearwater Paper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $21.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $437.84 million, a PE ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.80.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Clearwater Paper had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $428.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million.

CLW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Clearwater Paper to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clearwater Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.25.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

