$618.45 Million in Sales Expected for TransUnion (TRU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) will post $618.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for TransUnion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $615.03 million and the highest is $622.50 million. TransUnion posted sales of $537.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that TransUnion will report full-year sales of $2.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TransUnion.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $624.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.98 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 22.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS.

TRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

In related news, insider James M. Peck sold 2,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.14, for a total transaction of $149,253.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,243 shares in the company, valued at $21,502,486.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Neenan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $975,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,653 shares in the company, valued at $8,232,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 213,041 shares of company stock worth $13,777,553 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRU. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TransUnion by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 281,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 46,138 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 238.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 379,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,924,000 after purchasing an additional 267,500 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 17.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,871. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.95. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $79.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 12.99%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

