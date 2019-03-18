5,997 Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Acquired by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

SDY opened at $98.42 on Monday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $84.28 and a twelve month high of $100.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5309 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

