54,396 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Purchased by Crestline Management LP

Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 223.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 135,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 93,821 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 32.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 418,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,370,000 after acquiring an additional 102,296 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,523,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,870,000 after acquiring an additional 268,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Anthony T. Strianese sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total transaction of $1,020,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 10,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $310,503.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $29.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $31.55.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $508.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.52 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 17.09%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine raised Brown & Brown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “54,396 Shares in Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO) Purchased by Crestline Management LP” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/54396-shares-in-brown-brown-inc-bro-purchased-by-crestline-management-lp.html.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. Its Retail segment offers property insurance relating to physical damage to property and resultant interruption of business, or extra expense caused by fire, windstorm, or other perils; casualty insurance relating to legal liabilities, professional liability, cyber-liability, workers' compensation, and commercial and private passenger automobile coverages; fidelity and surety bonds; and life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control surveys and analysis, consultation, and claims processing services.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.