$54.66 Million in Sales Expected for Cedar Fair, L.P. (FUN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) to announce sales of $54.66 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.70 million. Cedar Fair posted sales of $54.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full-year sales of $1.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.59). Cedar Fair had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 22,432.99%. The business had revenue of $249.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cedar Fair in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.83.

In other Cedar Fair news, CEO Richard Zimmerman bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $48.92 per share, with a total value of $293,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,684 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Cedar Fair by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Cedar Fair by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth approximately $154,000. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUN stock traded up $0.51 on Wednesday, hitting $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,867. Cedar Fair has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $67.85. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.52%.

About Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

