$391.00 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) This Quarter

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2019 // No Comments

Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to report $391.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $402.96 million and the lowest is $381.50 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $405.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.42 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

ACCO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.94. 470,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $904.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,727,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after acquiring an additional 150,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,903,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after acquiring an additional 449,077 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $13,137,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

Featured Article: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ACCO Brands (ACCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO)

Receive News & Ratings for ACCO Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACCO Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply