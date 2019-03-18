$391.00 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to report $391.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $402.96 million and the lowest is $381.50 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $405.80 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $529.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.42 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ACCO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 1st. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ACCO Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

ACCO stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.94. 470,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,651. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $6.07 and a 1-year high of $14.63. The stock has a market cap of $904.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,727,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,829 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,727,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,919,000 after acquiring an additional 41,829 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,488,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,775,000 after acquiring an additional 150,595 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,903,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,708,000 after acquiring an additional 449,077 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $13,137,000. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

