$390.20 Million in Sales Expected for Watts Water Technologies Inc (WTS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) will post sales of $390.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $396.00 million and the lowest is $387.00 million. Watts Water Technologies posted sales of $378.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.33 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watts Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.50.

NYSE:WTS traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $80.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,527. Watts Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $61.17 and a 1-year high of $93.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

In related news, insider Munish Nanda sold 11,059 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $877,199.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 10,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.57, for a total transaction of $806,998.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,626.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,055 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,415 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,767,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,730,000 after acquiring an additional 45,313 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,767,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,730,000 after acquiring an additional 45,313 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 34,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,520 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 221,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,411,000 after acquiring an additional 21,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

