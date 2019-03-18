2,477,516 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (TME) Purchased by Coatue Management LLC

Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,477,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,753,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up 0.4% of Coatue Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Coatue Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $580,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,755,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,489,000. 4.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME opened at $18.27 on Monday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group – has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $18.86.

TME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.10 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.03 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.59.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “2,477,516 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (TME) Purchased by Coatue Management LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/2477516-shares-in-tencent-music-entertainment-group-tme-purchased-by-coatue-management-llc.html.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Read More: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.