24,305 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF) Purchased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Beacon Wealthcare Inc grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Wealthcare Inc now owns 442,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 56,213 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 50,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,219,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $673,000. Alerus Financial NA raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 74,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,136.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 62,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 62,365 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.02. The company had a trading volume of 50,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,417,638. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $99.60 and a 1 year high of $105.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/24305-shares-in-ishares-7-10-year-treasury-bond-etf-ief-purchased-by-toroso-investments-llc.html.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.