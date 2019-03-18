209,249 Shares in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH) Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 209,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,431,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 81.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. 94.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher Ling sold 13,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.32, for a total value of $726,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Laben sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $825,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,106,885 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAH opened at $56.59 on Monday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAH shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

