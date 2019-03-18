$199.59 Million in Sales Expected for Proofpoint Inc (PFPT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) will report sales of $199.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Proofpoint’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $198.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $201.10 million. Proofpoint reported sales of $162.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proofpoint will report full year sales of $873.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.09 million to $880.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Proofpoint.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $198.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.92 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 14.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFPT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Proofpoint from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT traded up $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.09. 465,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,735. Proofpoint has a 52-week low of $75.92 and a 52-week high of $130.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.90 and a beta of 1.83.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $2,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,815,451.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Knight sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $183,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,752.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,282 shares of company stock valued at $4,537,419 in the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Proofpoint by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 64,399 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth $256,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth $4,775,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the third quarter worth $393,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 39.4% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service (SaaS) provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proofpoint (PFPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.