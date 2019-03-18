1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,731,502 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887,483 shares during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline comprises 1.4% of 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 2.31% of Pembina Pipeline worth $348,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 66,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $37.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a one year low of $28.30 and a one year high of $37.51.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.1429 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 98.31%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/1832-asset-management-l-p-grows-position-in-pembina-pipeline-corp-pba.html.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The company operates approximately 10,000 kilometers of pipeline network that transports hydrocarbon liquids and extends across Alberta and parts of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and North Dakota; and owns and operates the Nipisi and Mitsue pipelines, which provide transportation for producers operating in the Pelican Lake and Peace River heavy oil regions of Alberta; transports synthetic crude oil for the Syncrude project and the Horizon project to delivery points near Edmonton, Alberta; and operates Cheecham Lateral, which transports synthetic crude to oil sands producers operating southeast of Fort McMurray, Alberta.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.