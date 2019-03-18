1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 699,600 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 204,925 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.27% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $114,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,935,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,842,436,000 after acquiring an additional 625,328 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,775,252 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,618,743,000 after acquiring an additional 213,550 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,071,478 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,483,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,071 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,941,621 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,296,000 after acquiring an additional 739,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 16,530.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,610,881 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583,156 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $188.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.46, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.07 and a 1-year high of $195.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $870.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.29 million. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 68.81% and a return on equity of 24.15%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.62, for a total value of $238,020.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,850,192.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 32,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.35, for a total transaction of $6,009,787.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,815 shares in the company, valued at $29,036,125.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,999 shares of company stock worth $39,289,000 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer set a $200.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $211.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.92.

WARNING: “1832 Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (VRTX)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/1832-asset-management-l-p-cuts-stake-in-vertex-pharmaceuticals-incorporated-vrtx.html.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, develops medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are homozygous for the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for treating patients with CF who have specific mutations in their CFTR gene, including the G551D mutation; and SYMDEKO (tezacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) to treat patients with CF 12 years of age and older who are F508del homozygous or who have 1 mutation that is responsive to tezacaftor/ivacaftor.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.