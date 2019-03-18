1,777 Shares in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Acquired by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,018 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 16,992.0% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,864,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853,660 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,544,616,000 after buying an additional 886,301 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $142,633,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,907,634,000 after buying an additional 815,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

NYSE:NEE traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $191.08. 17,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,151. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $91.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.29. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $155.06 and a 12 month high of $192.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

In other news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 3,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $560,409.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,146,549.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $272,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,909 shares of company stock valued at $11,666,919 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

