166,690 Shares in Chart Industries, Inc. (GTLS) Purchased by 1060 Capital LLC

1060 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 166,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,000. Chart Industries makes up approximately 5.0% of 1060 Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 1060 Capital LLC owned about 0.53% of Chart Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chart Industries by 19.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $389,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Chart Industries by 12.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries by 4.1% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,878,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director W Douglas Brown sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $721,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,515.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $90.85 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.14 and a fifty-two week high of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $290.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Gabelli cut Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.56 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, December 9th. BidaskClub raised Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Chart Industries to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.31.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

