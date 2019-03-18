154,271 Shares in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (KTOS) Purchased by 1492 Capital Management LLC

1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ:KTOS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 154,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,000. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions makes up about 1.9% of 1492 Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. 1492 Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,377.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 5,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at $170,000. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Noble Financial set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Monday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

KTOS opened at $15.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $17.87.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 3.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/154271-shares-in-kratos-defense-security-solutions-inc-ktos-purchased-by-1492-capital-management-llc.html.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Kratos Government Solutions, Unmanned Systems, and Public Safety & Security. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, satellite communications, training systems, modular systems, and defense and rocket support services.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.