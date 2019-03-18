147,168 Shares in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 147,168 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Palo Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter worth $156,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fossil Group during the third quarter worth $212,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Fossil Group during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,164 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FOSL. BidaskClub raised shares of Fossil Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Fossil Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fossil Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Fossil Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Fossil Group in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fossil Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Fossil Group stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. Fossil Group Inc has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $32.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $726.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The accessories brand company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.26). Fossil Group had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $786.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.92, for a total value of $796,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 249,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $3,659,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fossil Group Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

