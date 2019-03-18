1,411 Shares in ServiceNow Inc (NOW) Purchased by Partner Investment Management L.P.

Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $2.74 on Monday, hitting $244.63. 8,440 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,222.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 1.44. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $147.63 and a 12-month high of $245.33.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $715.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.73 million. ServiceNow had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $199.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price (up from $224.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up from $214.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.15.

In other news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $306,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,185. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.08, for a total transaction of $22,008,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,260,434.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 232,256 shares of company stock worth $51,365,211. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers service management solutions for customer service, human resources, security operations, and other enterprise departments. It operates ServiceNow platform that provides workflow automation, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, performance analytics, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

