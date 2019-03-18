1,325 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD) Purchased by Voit & Company LLC

Voit & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. HC Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 417.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 15,002 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,026 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 52,031 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $198.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.11.

Shares of MCD stock traded down $0.81 on Monday, hitting $184.52. The stock had a trading volume of 50,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,214. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $153.13 and a twelve month high of $190.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

In related news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $233,661.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,699.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

