$13.50 Billion in Sales Expected for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) will report sales of $13.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.87 billion and the highest is $14.10 billion. Alibaba Group posted sales of $9.87 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group will report full year sales of $55.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.32 billion to $56.39 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $74.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.60 billion to $77.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alibaba Group.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $12.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $10.83. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $117.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $224.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (down from $221.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.07.

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,809,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,083,606. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $463.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.31. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $129.77 and a 12 month high of $211.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 39.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

