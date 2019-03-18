129,825 Shares in Discover Financial Services (DFS) Acquired by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 129,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,657,000. Discover Financial Services comprises about 1.6% of Prana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5,727.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,230,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,192,460 shares in the last quarter. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.59, for a total value of $506,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,894,708.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David W. Nelms sold 29,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total value of $2,123,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 970,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,350,761.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,855,704 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:DFS traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,490. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $54.36 and a 12-month high of $80.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.54%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Barclays set a $85.00 price objective on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/18/129825-shares-in-discover-financial-services-dfs-acquired-by-prana-capital-management-lp.html.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.