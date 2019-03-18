11,000 Shares in Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Acquired by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 155.1% in the third quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd now owns 330,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 200,900 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $5,355,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 2.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,595,586 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,361,000 after buying an additional 127,636 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 896,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after buying an additional 75,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

NYSE:VVR opened at $4.21 on Monday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $4.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Profile

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

