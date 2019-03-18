10,113 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) Acquired by Two Sigma Securities LLC

Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 16,103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 622,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 618,838 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,522,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,321,000 after purchasing an additional 108,486 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 833,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,434,000 after purchasing an additional 69,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 626,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,932,000 after purchasing an additional 60,004 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IJT traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $180.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,060. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $151.27 and a twelve month high of $209.28.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

