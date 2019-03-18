$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry Inc (TPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.32 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $6.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.19 billion to $6.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPR. TheStreet cut shares of Tapestry from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Macquarie set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Nomura set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,369 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Tapestry by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,096 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 25,466 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Tapestry by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.94. 4,211,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,180,361. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $31.91 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is 51.33%.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

