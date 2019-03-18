0x One Day Trading Volume Reaches $13.56 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 18th. One 0x token can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00006560 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Livecoin, WazirX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). 0x has a total market cap of $154.48 million and $13.56 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007869 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00388519 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025174 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.01673737 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00229706 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004867 BTC.

About 0x

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,904,357 tokens. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com

Buying and Selling 0x

0x can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Radar Relay, Livecoin, AirSwap, WazirX, DigiFinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Ethfinex, CoinTiger, Coinone, Binance, ZB.COM, Independent Reserve, Gatecoin, Poloniex, Fatbtc, Zebpay, Liqui, Bittrex, Bithumb, Koinex, OKEx, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, GOPAX, HitBTC, Bitbns, FCoin, DDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Huobi, OTCBTC, BitBay, Hotbit, Tokenomy, Upbit, IDEX, Crex24, BitMart, C2CX, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Iquant, ABCC and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

