$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Gentherm Inc (THRM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.47. Gentherm reported earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Get Gentherm alerts:

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $253.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on THRM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut Gentherm from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 9th. Longbow Research set a $32.00 target price on Gentherm and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.22.

In other Gentherm news, CFO Barry G. Steele sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $91,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,129,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 1,465.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 271,724 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,864,000 after buying an additional 254,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,992,000. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 297.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 307,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after buying an additional 230,400 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gentherm by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $237,497,000 after buying an additional 150,810 shares during the period.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.78. 196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,187. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.28. Gentherm has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $50.30.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, and manufactures thermal management technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Industrial. The Automotive segment offers automotive seat comfort systems, including seat heaters, variable temperature climate control seats that are designed to provide individualized thermal comfort to automobile passengers; and integrated electronic components, such as blowers and electronic control units.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentherm (THRM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.