-$0.04 EPS Expected for Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (CANF) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Can-Fite Biopharma Ltd (NASDAQ:CANF) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Can-Fite Biopharma’s earnings. Can-Fite Biopharma posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Can-Fite Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.24) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Can-Fite Biopharma.

Shares of NASDAQ:CANF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.15. The company had a trading volume of 143,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,589. Can-Fite Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.73.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune-inflammatory, oncological, and liver diseases, as well as sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate is CF101, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

