Zynga Inc (ZNGA) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZNGA. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,074,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zynga by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,114,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,178,000 after acquiring an additional 11,520,469 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 12,059,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,599,517 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 10,244,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Zynga by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,713,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,507 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZNGA opened at $5.37 on Friday. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.32 and a fifty-two week high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 268.50, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $248.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.78 million. Zynga had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ZNGA. BidaskClub raised Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 5th. Barclays set a $4.00 price target on Zynga and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Macquarie raised Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Wedbush cut their price target on Zynga from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Zynga in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.30 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.98.

In other news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total transaction of $207,085.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 595,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,131.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 397,194 shares of company stock worth $1,660,648. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

