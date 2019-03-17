ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (ZTO) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $8,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTO. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,066 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $116,000. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter worth about $186,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.69. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.67.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

