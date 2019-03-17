ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Several other research firms also recently commented on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $3.61 on Thursday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $585.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.59.
ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.
