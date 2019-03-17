ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZIOP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZIOP opened at $3.61 on Thursday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a market cap of $585.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.59.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZIOP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 198.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 201,063 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,902,000 after buying an additional 42,905 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in the third quarter worth $372,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 18.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 277,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 43,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,727,000 after buying an additional 121,880 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

