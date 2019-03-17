ZetaMicron (ZMC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00

ZetaMicron (CURRENCY:ZMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. One ZetaMicron coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, ZetaMicron has traded flat against the US dollar. ZetaMicron has a market capitalization of $37,722.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ZetaMicron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZetaMicron alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00392657 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.01691570 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00233392 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001924 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004878 BTC.

ZetaMicron Coin Profile

ZetaMicron’s total supply is 600,344,291 coins. The official message board for ZetaMicron is zetamicron.boards.net

ZetaMicron Coin Trading

ZetaMicron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZetaMicron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZetaMicron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZetaMicron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZetaMicron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZetaMicron and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.