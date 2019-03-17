ZEST (ZEST) Price Hits $0.0817 on Exchanges

ZEST (CURRENCY:ZEST) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. ZEST has a market cap of $185,725.00 and $0.00 worth of ZEST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZEST has traded flat against the dollar. One ZEST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEST alerts:

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00049359 BTC.

Giant (GIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007383 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00147556 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00072693 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007852 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0866 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000423 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000389 BTC.

ZEST Coin Profile

ZEST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 22nd, 2018. ZEST’s total supply is 2,314,063 coins and its circulating supply is 2,272,798 coins. ZEST’s official Twitter account is @zestcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZEST’s official website is www.zestcoin.io.

ZEST Coin Trading

ZEST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.