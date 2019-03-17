Zeon Price Tops $0.0014 on Major Exchanges (ZEON)

Zeon (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. One Zeon token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B and IDEX. Zeon has a market cap of $0.00 and $13,471.00 worth of Zeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zeon has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00393245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025091 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.01687288 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00236071 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001924 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004883 BTC.

About Zeon

Zeon’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens. Zeon’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeon is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeon is zeon.network . The official message board for Zeon is medium.com/zeon-network

Buying and Selling Zeon

Zeon can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

