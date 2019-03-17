Zacks: Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) has received an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the five analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price target of $33.40 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Office Properties Income Trust an industry rank of 201 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Office Properties Income Trust to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $25.05 and a one year high of $68.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 25th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.64%.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

