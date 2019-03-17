Zacks Investment Research Upgrades S & T Bancorp (STBA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “S & T BANCORP, INC. is a bank holding company which is engaged in general banking business. The Bank is a full service bank with its main office in Indiana, Pennsylvania, providing service to its customers through a branch of 34 offices located in Armstrong, Allegheny, Indiana, Jefferson, Clearfield and Westmoreland counties. The Bank’s services include accepting time and demand deposit accounts, making secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, providing letters of credit, and offering discount brokerage services, personal financial planning and credit card services. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of S & T Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of S & T Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. S & T Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $40.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.72. S & T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

S & T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.94 million. S & T Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 31.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S & T Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. S & T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.88%.

In other news, Director James Thomas Gibson acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.89 per share, with a total value of $466,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,780 shares in the company, valued at $7,847,224.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of S & T Bancorp by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. 60.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S & T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

