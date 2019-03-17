Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Rowan Companies (RDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Rowan Companies offers investors stable earnings and cash flow visibility, given its technologically advanced and versatile offshore drilling fleet as well as high-spec jack-ups, strong backlog of $634.9 and considerable pricing power. Rowan's joint venture with Aramco is expected to drive higher utilizations for the drop-down rigs. Rowan received various contracts that strengthen Rowan’s fleet and continues to add to its backlog amid the commodity price volatility. On Feb 21, Rowan and Ensco reached an agreement to merge in an all stock deal. The merger will create a leading offshore driller based on the fleet size, geographic presence and customer base. Rowan’s fourth-quarter 2018 total revenues beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, mainly due to restart of operations of some rigs. However, loss was wider than expected due to increased expenses. Reducing average dayrates of jackup and deepwater rigs continues to hurt Rowan.”

Get Rowan Companies alerts:

RDC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Rowan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group set a $13.00 price target on Rowan Companies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. HSBC upgraded Rowan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.37 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Barclays set a $13.00 price target on Rowan Companies and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded Rowan Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rowan Companies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.49.

Shares of RDC stock opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.53. Rowan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $7.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

Rowan Companies (NYSE:RDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.30 million. Rowan Companies had a negative net margin of 42.12% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rowan Companies will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Rowan Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,951,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $125,447,000 after buying an additional 319,357 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd raised its holdings in Rowan Companies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 12,003,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,712,000 after buying an additional 849,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rowan Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,433,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,296,000 after buying an additional 201,393 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Rowan Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,433,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $215,296,000 after buying an additional 201,393 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Rowan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,670,628 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $200,926,000 after buying an additional 45,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About Rowan Companies

Rowan Companies plc provides offshore oil and gas contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through Deepwater, Jack-ups, and ARO segments. The Deepwater segment operates 4 ultra-deepwater drillships. The Jack-ups segment operates 23 self-elevating jack-up rigs. The ARO segment operates 5 self-elevating jack-up rigs.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rowan Companies (RDC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rowan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rowan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.