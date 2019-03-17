Zacks Investment Research Upgrades PlayAGS (AGS) to Buy

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday. The firm presently has a $29.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AGS. ValuEngine cut shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

PlayAGS stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 93.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 42.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 111.5% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 74,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 51.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,055,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,103,000 after acquiring an additional 359,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 35.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

