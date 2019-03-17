Zacks Investment Research Lowers Wix.Com (WIX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Wix.com is a cloud-based web development platform. Increasing investments on product development, infrastructure and platform are anticipated to drag down the company’s bottom-line in the near term. Further, lack of significant presence in the Asia-Pacific market which is reportedly the fastest growing retail e-commerce market remains a concern. Moreover, stiff competition from peers adds to its woes. Also, the company focuses on the SMB segment which is more susceptible to macro-economic headwinds. Nonetheless, Wix is expected to benefit from retail’s rapid transition to mobile and social sales channels. Wix continues to launch a number of user-friendly applications to meet the requirements of a dynamic retail environment, consequently adding to its user base. We believe that massive growth in e-commerce spending also bodes well for Wix.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Wix.Com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $120.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wix.Com from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Wix.Com in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Wix.Com from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $109.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX opened at $107.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.75 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Wix.Com has a 1-year low of $74.25 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.02 million. Wix.Com had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.72%. Wix.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.Com will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Wix.Com by 90.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

