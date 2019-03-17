Zacks Investment Research Lowers THL Credit (TCRD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “THL Credit Inc. is a newly-organized, externally-managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company that has filed an election to be treated as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, primarily through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of middle market companies. The Company invests primarily in private subordinated debt, or mezzanine debt, in middle market companies that require capital for growth and acquisitions. Such investments in many cases include an associated equity component such as warrants, preferred stock or other similar securities. The Company’s investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, THL Credit Advisors LLC, which is an investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. “

Get THL Credit alerts:

TCRD has been the topic of several other reports. National Securities cut their target price on shares of THL Credit from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of THL Credit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of THL Credit from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. THL Credit has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $8.63.

NASDAQ:TCRD opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. THL Credit has a one year low of $5.80 and a one year high of $8.75. The company has a market cap of $219.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.16.

THL Credit (NASDAQ:TCRD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). THL Credit had a positive return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The business had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.97 million. On average, analysts expect that THL Credit will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.52%. THL Credit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, HRT Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of THL Credit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.66% of the company’s stock.

THL Credit Company Profile

THL Credit, Inc is a business development company specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund seeks to invest in debt and equity securities of middle market companies. It seeks to invest in PIPES, growth, acquisition, market or product expansion, recapitalization, mature, and change of control transactions in both sponsored and unsponsored issuers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on THL Credit (TCRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for THL Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THL Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.