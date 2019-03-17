Zacks Investment Research Lowers SYNNEX (SNX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “SYNNEX Corporation, a business process services company, provides business-to-business services that help their customers and business partners grow and enhance their customer-engagement strategies. Headquartered in Fremont, CA, and with operations in more than 30 countries, SYNNEX is an industry leader in IT distribution and customer care outsourced services, operating in two business segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. SYNNEX brings the most relevant technology solutions to the IT and consumer electronics markets to help their partners sustainably grow their business. With more than 100,000 associates operating in 25 countries and with fluency in over 40 languages, their Concentrix division delivers high-value business services and solutions for the customer-relationship lifecycle to more than 450 clients. SYNNEX is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: SNX) and was ranked 198 on the 2017 Fortune 500. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SYNNEX from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of SYNNEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $97.02 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 28th. Cross Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SYNNEX from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $95.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.74. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $71.82 and a 52-week high of $126.99.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 2,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.45, for a total transaction of $218,527.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,152.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.31, for a total transaction of $47,586.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,724.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,216 shares of company stock valued at $383,383 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in SYNNEX by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SYNNEX by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

