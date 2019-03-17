Zacks Investment Research Lowers SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (SOHVY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and markets heavy machinery. The Company’s operations include heavy machinery, shipbuilding, mass-production machinery, environmental equipment, and construction machinery divisions. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR alerts:

SOHVY opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.05. SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR has a 1 year low of $7.42 and a 1 year high of $9.47.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Machinery Components segment offers power transmission and control equipment, including drives, compact gear motors, motion control drives, and gearboxes.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR (SOHVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUMITOMO HEAVY/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.