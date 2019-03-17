Zacks Investment Research Lowers Five Point (FPH) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Five Point Holdings LLC, designs and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities primarily in coastal California. It offer homes, commercial, retail, educational and recreational elements as well as civic areas, parks and open spaces. The company’s communities consist of Great Park Neighborhoods(R) in Irvine, Newhall Ranch(R) near Valencia and The San Francisco Shipyard/Candlestick Point in the City of San Francisco. Five Point Holdings LLC is headquartered in Aliso Viejo, California. “

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Five Point in a report on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of FPH opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Five Point has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $14.99. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Five Point (NYSE:FPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Five Point had a net margin of 118.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $7.95 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Five Point will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Third Avenue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 17.8% in the third quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 10,218,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,609 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 23.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,429,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 642,041 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 23.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,429,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,270,000 after purchasing an additional 642,041 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 12.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,032,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 116,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Five Point by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 104,823 shares in the last quarter. 35.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, plans, develops, and owns mixed-use communities in California, the United States. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. The company was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

