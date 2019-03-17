Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sibanye Gold (SBGL) to Sell

Sibanye Gold (NYSE:SBGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Sibanye Gold Limited is a gold mining company. It operates two gold mines: the Kloof Driefontein Complex (KDC) and the Beatrix gold mines. Sibanye Gold Limited is based in Houghton, South Africa. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE SBGL opened at $4.12 on Friday. Sibanye Gold has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $973.17 million, a PE ratio of -103.00 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 284,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 66,868 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,347,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,355,000 after buying an additional 92,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 1,195.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,717,405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 1,584,798 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 321,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symons Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 77.7% in the 3rd quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 163,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 71,271 shares in the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sibanye Gold

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

