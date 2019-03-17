Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (ASR) to Hold

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV (NYSE:ASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a Mexican airport operator with concessions to operate, maintain and develop the airports of Cancun, Merida, Cozumel, Villahermosa, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Huatulco, Tapachula and Minatitlan in the southeast of Mexico. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in a research report on Friday, December 14th. HSBC raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.00.

Shares of ASR opened at $160.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has a 52 week low of $127.95 and a 52 week high of $212.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the third quarter valued at about $178,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV in the third quarter valued at about $283,000. 20.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. It operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan. The company provides aeronautical services, which include passenger, aircraft landing and parking, passenger walkway, and airport security services.

